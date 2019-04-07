  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe 54th Academy of Country Music Awards
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Eleanor Maloney, Fatal Shooting, Jim Smith, Mattapan, Mattapan Street


BOSTON (CBS) — A 74-year-old woman was killed in a triple shooting in Mattapan Saturday. Eleanor Maloney, an innocent bystander, was struck by gunfire around 5 p.m., police said.

Two other men were injured.

Swat teams and K9s were on the scene at a Mattapan triple shooting (Jim Smith, WBZ-TV)

Maloney retired a few years ago from Boston Medical Center where she was an operating room technician for 40 years.

Her former co-workers are devastated. “It’s so sad, I can’t believe it. I worked with her for like 30 years,” said Keila Price. “She gave me advice. I don’t believe it.”

Eleanor Maloney (Courtesy Photo)

“It hurts. She is going to be dearly missed,” said Phyllis David, another former coworker. “She was really someone that you could talk to, always had a helping hand, nice, sweet lady.”

Glyne Cox was nearby when the shooting occurred. “I was coming to see my grandson and I was coming to see her at the same time. When I got to the corner I heard all the noise… ambulances and the police come around and she’s lying right there on the ground.”

A neighbor was also around. “[I saw] the woman next door on the ground and that’s it,” said Ismael Feliciano. “Unfortunately, she didn’t make it. So she wasn’t moving. It was very sad to see.”

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s