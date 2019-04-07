



BOSTON (CBS) — A 74-year-old woman was killed in a triple shooting in Mattapan Saturday. Eleanor Maloney, an innocent bystander, was struck by gunfire around 5 p.m., police said.

Two other men were injured.

Maloney retired a few years ago from Boston Medical Center where she was an operating room technician for 40 years.

Her former co-workers are devastated. “It’s so sad, I can’t believe it. I worked with her for like 30 years,” said Keila Price. “She gave me advice. I don’t believe it.”

“It hurts. She is going to be dearly missed,” said Phyllis David, another former coworker. “She was really someone that you could talk to, always had a helping hand, nice, sweet lady.”

Glyne Cox was nearby when the shooting occurred. “I was coming to see my grandson and I was coming to see her at the same time. When I got to the corner I heard all the noise… ambulances and the police come around and she’s lying right there on the ground.”

A neighbor was also around. “[I saw] the woman next door on the ground and that’s it,” said Ismael Feliciano. “Unfortunately, she didn’t make it. So she wasn’t moving. It was very sad to see.”

No arrests have been made.