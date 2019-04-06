



#shewins is a brand new book, which features 21 stories of strong women from around the globe who survived domestic violence. Its mission is to increase awareness of abuse and to help women find their voices. It encourages women to move beyond the pain and turn pain into power and purpose! On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with book author Alisa Divine and Lovern Gordon, president of the Love Life Now foundation whose story is featured on this book.

Watch Centro in Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

NEW BOOK – DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

#SheWins

Author: Alisa Divine

www.she-wins.com

info@alisadivine.com

FB: @shewinsbook

