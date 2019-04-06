  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:#SheWins, Book, CBS Boston, Centro, Domestic Violence, Nova, Nova-Salcedo, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Yadires Nova-Salcedo


April 6, 2019
#shewins is a brand new book, which features 21 stories of strong women from around the globe who survived domestic violence. Its mission is to increase awareness of abuse and to help women find their voices. It encourages women to move beyond the pain and turn pain into power and purpose! On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with book author Alisa Divine and Lovern Gordon, president of the Love Life Now foundation whose story is featured on this book.

Watch Centro in Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
NEW BOOK – DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
#SheWins
Author: Alisa Divine
www.she-wins.com
info@alisadivine.com
FB: @shewinsbook

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Yadires Nova-Salcedo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s