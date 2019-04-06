Comments
April 6, 2019
#shewins is a brand new book, which features 21 stories of strong women from around the globe who survived domestic violence. Its mission is to increase awareness of abuse and to help women find their voices. It encourages women to move beyond the pain and turn pain into power and purpose! On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with book author Alisa Divine and Lovern Gordon, president of the Love Life Now foundation whose story is featured on this book.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
April 6, 2019
Watch Centro in Spanish
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
NEW BOOK – DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
#SheWins
Author: Alisa Divine
www.she-wins.com
info@alisadivine.com
FB: @shewinsbook
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
