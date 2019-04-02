



HANSON (CBS) – A wounded Army veteran who was nearly killed in Iraq now has a brand new home with his family in Hanson. Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors and Commodore Builders gave the keys to a mortgage-free, accessible house to veteran Corporal Paul Skarinka Tuesday.

A new home, for a wounded vet! In Hanson. pic.twitter.com/KyiV6QhFwL — Bill Shields (@ShieldsWBZ) April 2, 2019

Construction started back in October 2017 on the customized home for Skarinka, who suffered severe arm and leg injuries from a rocket-propelled grenade when his unit was ambushed in Iraq in 2004.

Skarinka, his wife and their two young children hoped to be in the home last fall, but back in September, work was delayed several months after two boys trashed the house and shattered 24 windows causing about $50,000 in damage.

The one-story ranch home is designed to make life more comfortable for Skarinka, who uses an artificial leg to walk. Jared Allen, a former NFL defensive end, started Homes for Wounded Warriors in October 2009.