HANSON (CBS) – Army veteran Paul Sharinka suffered severe injuries from a rocket-propelled grenade while serving in Iraq. Now, he’s dealing with another devastating blow after vandals damaged a house being built especially for him.

“I was definitely shocked and disappointed,” Sharinka said Thursday.

Two boys have been charged in connection with the vandalism. Their names and ages were not released because they are juveniles.

Investigators caught the boys with the help of surveillance video and neighbors. Police say they’re facing vandalism charges after confessing to damaging the house. They will appear in Plymouth juvenile court at a later date.

The vandals shattered 24 windows all around Sharinka’s unfinished custom home, causing more than an estimated $50,000 in damages. The destruction has set the construction project back at least five weeks.

“We can be mad all we want. We’ve been mad all week but it doesn’t change the fact, so it’s done and we just got to look forward and see what we can do,” Sharinka said.

The home is being built to make life more comfortable for Sharinka, who uses an artificial leg to walk. He will have an easier time getting around the one-story ranch.

“This is going to be our house for the rest of our lives… I won’t have to be on my leg all the time, I can actually use my wheelchair to get around,” he said.

WBZ-TV was there at the groundbreaking – the first step in a dream come true for Skarinka, his wife and children.

Builders were hopeful that Sharinka and his family would be in the home for the holidays, but it’s unclear if that target can still be met.

“This was the home of a disabled veteran who was looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family (in their new home). Now that’s probably not going to happen,” said Alex Karalexis of Homes for Wounded Warriors.