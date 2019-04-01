



QUINCY (CBS) — Quincy Police announced Monday that the report of a woman being attacked in Russell Park one week ago was fabricated.

On March 25, a 49-year-old woman told police a man grabbed her from behind, threw her to the ground, and stole money from her purse while she walked behind the park’s tennis courts.

“As part of a thorough investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance in the area of the crime scene. When Detective Eddy re-interviewed the alleged victim, she confessed that she had made a false report,” said police.

The woman will now be summonsed to Quincy District Court for filing a false police report.