Filed Under:Boston News, Quincy News, Quincy Police


QUINCY (CBS) — Quincy Police announced Monday that the report of a woman being attacked in Russell Park one week ago was fabricated.

On March 25, a 49-year-old woman told police a man grabbed her from behind, threw her to the ground, and stole money from her purse while she walked behind the park’s tennis courts.

Russell Park in Quincy (WBZ-TV)

“As part of a thorough investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance in the area of the crime scene. When Detective Eddy re-interviewed the alleged victim, she confessed that she had made a false report,” said police.

The woman will now be summonsed to Quincy District Court for filing a false police report.

