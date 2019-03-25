



QUINCY (CBS) — A woman was attacked as she walked in Quincy’s Russell Park midday Monday. Police said the suspect got away and are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Around 11:15 a.m., police were called to Russell Park and found a 49-year-old woman with “visible injuries (cuts/bleeding).” She told them about 15 minutes earlier when she was walking on the dirt path behind the tennis courts, a man came up behind her and grabbed her. “He threw her to the ground and stole money from her purse,” police said.

The man ran off, without the purse, toward Faxon Field.

“Officer Donovan deployed his canine, Hodor, who located the victim’s sneakers and jacket in the wooded area in which the suspect fled,” said police.

He was “described as a black male, early 20’s, bald, clean shaven, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy Police at 617-479-1212.