



DANVERS (CBS) – State police say they have the names of the two women involved in the road rage incident in the middle of Route 128 in Danvers. Police say they are considering charges.

While police have not yet released the names, they identified the driver of the Subaru Outback as 33-year-old Gloucester woman and the driver of the Nissan Altima as a 64-year-old Beverly woman.

State Police said they received two calls from witnesses as two women got out of their cars on the southbound side highway around 10 a.m. Friday and started scuffling and shouting at each other. At one point one of the women yelled, “Get off of me!”

The incident was captured on video by a motorist and included the vehicles’ license plates, which assisted police in identifying the women.