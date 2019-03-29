DANVERS (CBS) – A wild case of road rage in the middle of Route 128 in Danvers was captured on video Friday morning.

State Police said they received two calls from witnesses as two women got out of their cars on the southbound side highway around 10 a.m. and started scuffling and shouting at each other. At one point one of the women yelled, “Get off of me!”

A woman in another car recorded the confrontation on video and sent it to investigators.

State police said the women were gone by the time they arrived. It’s not known what started the incident or if anyone was hurt.

Since the video went public, State Police said one of the two women contacted them and they will speak to her. They are still looking for the other woman.