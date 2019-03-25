



BOSTON (CBS) — Kitty and Leila, the inseparable cat and dog who were recently dropped off at the MSPCA, have been adopted into a new forever home together. After the animals made their debut on the evening news last week, the MSPCA said they received well over 100 calls and emails about them.

The six-year-old tabby cat and two-year-old Chihuahua make an odd couple. But when they were brought to the MSPCA in the same carrier, the staff quickly noticed they were best friends.

During their stay at the rescue, which lasted just under two weeks, Kitty and Leila even slept near each other in a “makeshift quarters” created just for them. Typically, dogs and cats are housed separately.

Now, they are adjusting into their new home with Elizabeth and Andre Marion, of Sudbury.