



BOSTON (CBS) — When Kitty and Leila arrived at the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center, it was clear they were different.

Kitty, a long-haired cat, and Leila, a Chihuahua, are inseparable. “The best friends and confidants were brought in sharing the same pet carrier,” said the MSPCA — something that has only happened one other time in the last four years.

The animals were recently surrendered to the MSPCA because their family was forced to move and unable to bring them along.

Anna Rafferty-Fore, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, wants to find Kitty and Leila a forever home together.

“Leila is two years old and has lived every moment of her life with Kitty [age six]. They are each other’s best friend and keeping them together has made a very difficult situation much easier for them to handle,” said Rafferty-Fore.

In the meantime, the MSPCA has a “makeshift quarters in a room apportioned just for them.” Typically, cats and dogs are housed separately.

Their bond is so deep, “neither pet wants to eat without the other present,” the MSPCA said.

Anyone interested in adopting the pair can email adoption@mspca.org or visit them at the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center during open hours.