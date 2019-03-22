  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cat Adoption, Dog Adoption, MSPCA


BOSTON (CBS) — When Kitty and Leila arrived at the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center, it was clear they were different.

Kitty, a long-haired cat, and Leila, a Chihuahua, are inseparable. “The best friends and confidants were brought in sharing the same pet carrier,” said the MSPCA — something that has only happened one other time in the last four years.

Kitty and Leila arrived at the MSPCA together (Photo Courtesy: MSPCA)

The animals were recently surrendered to the MSPCA because their family was forced to move and unable to bring them along.

Anna Rafferty-Fore, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, wants to find Kitty and Leila a forever home together.

“Leila is two years old and has lived every moment of her life with Kitty [age six]. They are each other’s best friend and keeping them together has made a very difficult situation much easier for them to handle,” said Rafferty-Fore.

In the meantime, the MSPCA has a “makeshift quarters in a room apportioned just for them.” Typically, cats and dogs are housed separately.

Kitty and Leila are inseparable (Photo Courtesy: MSPCA)

Their bond is so deep, “neither pet wants to eat without the other present,” the MSPCA said.

Anyone interested in adopting the pair can email adoption@mspca.org or visit them at the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center during open hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s