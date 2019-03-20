



BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots owner Robert Kraft has reportedly rejected a plea offer that would have allowed him to avoid prostitution charges in exchange for admitting that a court likely would have found him guilty. According to a second report, Kraft has also filed a motion to suppress video evidence.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday that Florida prosecutors had offered the deal to Kraft and others charged in the widespread prostitution sting. Kraft was charged last month after he visited a Jupiter, Fla. massage parlor and allegedly paid for sex acts twice the weekend of the AFC Championship Game.

T.J. Quinn, an investigative reporter for ESPN, reported that Kraft’s legal team filed a motion to suppress evidence, specifically video evidence, in the case. Police previously said Kraft was caught on camera inside Orchids of Asia allegedly receiving sex acts, then handing cash to women before leaving.

Robert Kraft news: he just filed a motion to suppress the evidence (notably the video evidence). This is in case there’s no deal reached that would automatically seal it. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) March 20, 2019

The Boston Globe reported on Wednesday that Kraft has rejected the plea deal, citing a source close to the Patriots owner. The day charges against him surfaced, Kraft released a statement denying he had broken any laws.

Despite rejecting the plea deal, Kraft’s legal team in continuing to negotiate with prosecutors, the Globe reported. Kraft’s case is due in a Florida courtroom on March 28, but he is not required to be in attendance.