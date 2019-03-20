



BOSTON (CBS) – A 92-year-old Waltham woman was reunited with a precious ring she lost months ago.

Marie Gladman lost the ring in December. Family members took to social media hoping to spread the word.

She told WBZ-TV at the time it is custom made using diamonds from her promise ring, engagement ring, wedding band and 50th anniversary stone. The ring is a symbol of her 55 years marriage to her late husband Wally.

Someone found the ring this week at Shaw’s in Waltham.

Family members woke Gladman up at 10:30 Tuesday night to give her the good news.

Marie Gladman’s family woke her up at 10:30 tonight to tell her someone found her missing ring. The 92-year-old lost it while shopping back in December @wbz #WBZ pic.twitter.com/5TTcvQsKyZ — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) March 20, 2019

“Miracles do happen!” one of Gladman’s family members can be heard saying in cell phone video that captured the 92-year-old’s reaction.