Waltham


BOSTON (CBS) – A 92-year-old Waltham woman was reunited with a precious ring she lost months ago.

Marie Gladman lost the ring in December. Family members took to social media hoping to spread the word.

She told WBZ-TV at the time it is custom made using diamonds from her promise ring, engagement ring, wedding band and 50th anniversary stone. The ring is a symbol of her 55 years marriage to her late husband Wally.

Marie Gladman’s lost ring (Courtesy photo)

Someone found the ring this week at Shaw’s in Waltham.

Family members woke Gladman up at 10:30 Tuesday night to give her the good news.

“Miracles do happen!” one of Gladman’s family members can be heard saying in cell phone video that captured the 92-year-old’s reaction.

