WALTHAM (CBS) – A 92-year-old Waltham woman is upset she lost her special ring.

“I never went without it,” said Marie Gladman.

Marie Gladman’s ring covers 70 year of her life. It was custom made using diamonds from her promise ring, engagement ring, wedding band and 50th anniversary stone.

Gladman said it’s a symbol of her 55 years marriage to her late husband Wally.

“To me it’s my life,” said Gladman.

She lost the ring while out shopping last Friday in Waltham. She’s not sure if she misplaced it at the Shaw’s Supermarket on River Street or Dion’s Liquors across the street.

“I’m looking all over the place I said what happened,” said Gladman.

She said her family looked everywhere and then filed a police report.

Her niece Lisa Gladman took to social media hoping to spread the word.

“So please if anybody has it return it to her that’s her life, it’s her soul,” said Lisa Gladman.

Gladman said the return of the rose gold ring will bring a smile to her aunt’s face as she prepares to celebrate her 93rd birthday next month. The family is offering a $1,000 reward for whoever finds the ring.