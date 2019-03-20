



BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is a fan of Bulldogs, or at least the ones from Georgia. So it should come as no surprise that the Patriots head coach is at Georgia’s pro day on Wednesday.

After attending Alabama’s Pro Day on Tuesday, Belichick was in Athens to check out this year’s crop of Bulldogs looking to make it in the NFL. He was not, however, decked out in full U of G gear, sporting his usual hoodie and some jeans:

Bill Belichick checks in with Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart here at Georgia’s Pro Day here in Athens. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/7ukAI1uHl7 — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 20, 2019

Belichick has had an affinity for players out of the SEC school recently, taking a pair of Bulldogs in the first round last year in running back Sony Michel and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. He also drafted wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell in the fourth round in 2016, and starting center David Andrews was signed after he went undrafted out of Georgia in 2015.

Here are some of the players Belichick and others will be keeping a close eye on during the session:

Deandre Baker, CB

Lamont Gaillard, OL

Terry Godwin, WR

Mecole Hardman, WR

Elijah Holyfield, RB

Jonathan Ledbetter, DE

Isaac Nauta, TE

Riley Ridley, WR

D’Andre Walker, DE/Edge

The crop of receivers is particularly intriguing, since the Patriots are a little lacking in that department. At the moment, Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett are the only returning receivers with NFL experience, joined by recently signed wideouts Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris.

Nauta is also an interesting name, since the Patriots could use another tight end on the roster. He is projected to go somewhere in the third round, with the Patriots owning a pair of third-round selections. Overall, the Patriots have 12 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

It would appear that Belichick’s vacation is indeed over, and there are no more days off for the Patriots head coach.