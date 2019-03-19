BOSTON (CBS) — The vacation is over for Bill Belichick.
After photos of him vacationing in Barbados became a bit of a viral sensation, the Patriots’ head coach was back to work on Tuesday, as he was in attendance for Alabama’s pro day.
Belichick made sure to dress for the occasion, too.
As for which players Belichick may be closely watching, Alabama has a number of prospects who figure to get selected in next month’s NFL draft. Pro Football Focus included several Alabama players in its list of top 50 draft prospects for 2019, including the following players who participated in the pro day:
DL Quinnen Williams
OT Jonah Williams
S Deionte Thompson
TE Irv Smith Jr.
RB Damien Harris
LB Christian Miller
RB Josh Jacobs
LB Mack Wilson
DL Isaiah Buggs
CB Saivion Smith
G Lester Cotton
C Ross Pierschbacher
In terms of high picks, the Patriots own the 32nd overall pick, plus two second-rounders and three third-rounders in next month’s draft.