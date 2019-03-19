



BOSTON (CBS) — The vacation is over for Bill Belichick.

After photos of him vacationing in Barbados became a bit of a viral sensation, the Patriots’ head coach was back to work on Tuesday, as he was in attendance for Alabama’s pro day.

Alabama Pro Day is the place to be today: Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Bengals HC Zac Taylor

Raiders GM Mike Mayock

49ers GM John Lynch

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert

Lions GM Bob Quinn

Titans GM Jon Robinson

Bills GM Brandon Beane

Saints GM Mickey Loomis

Panthers GM Marty Hurney — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 19, 2019

Belichick made sure to dress for the occasion, too.

As for which players Belichick may be closely watching, Alabama has a number of prospects who figure to get selected in next month’s NFL draft. Pro Football Focus included several Alabama players in its list of top 50 draft prospects for 2019, including the following players who participated in the pro day:

DL Quinnen Williams

OT Jonah Williams

S Deionte Thompson

TE Irv Smith Jr.

RB Damien Harris

LB Christian Miller

RB Josh Jacobs

LB Mack Wilson

DL Isaiah Buggs

CB Saivion Smith

G Lester Cotton

C Ross Pierschbacher

In terms of high picks, the Patriots own the 32nd overall pick, plus two second-rounders and three third-rounders in next month’s draft.