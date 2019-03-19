Filed Under:Waltham, Waltham Police


WALTHAM (CBS) – A man who sparked a large manhunt Monday morning in Waltham turned himself in without incident a day later.

Darren Dyette of South Boston turned himself into Waltham Police on Tuesday. He faces a variety of charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and witness intimidation.

Darren Dyette. (Image Credit: Waltham Police)

Police searched for the 29-year-old Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted someone on Fourth Ave. State and local police searched by air and ground but could not locate Dyette.

Dyette was also wanted out of Boston on a warrant for malicious destruction of a motor vehicle. He is expected to appear in Waltham District Court for arraignment on Tuesday.

