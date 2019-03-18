WALTHAM (CBS) – Police are searching for a man described as armed and dangerous who is wanted for an assault early Monday morning in Waltham.

Waltham Police released a photo of Darren Dyette. He allegedly assaulted someone on Fourth Ave.

Residents received an alert Monday morning that police were searching the area of Main Street near the Weston line for a possibly armed suspect. People in the area were urged to lock their doors and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

“If seen please contact 911,” police said. “DO NOT approach this person. He should be considered armed and dangerous.”