



BOSTON (CBS) – Robert Kraft has reportedly been offered a deal by Florida prosecutors that would allow him to avoid prostitution charges. The New England Patriots owner would be required to admit that a court would have found him guilty in exchange for the charges being dropped, the Wall Street Journal said Tuesday.

According to the new report, charges against Kraft and others facing solicitation charges would be dropped thanks to what the Wall Street Journal called an “unusual provision.” The newspaper reported the proposal citing “a person familiar with the matter,” though Florida prosecutors declined comment.

If Kraft accepted the reported proposal, he would be required to complete a course about prostitution, complete 100 hours of community service, be screened for sexually transmitted diseases and pay court costs.

It is not yet clear if Kraft would accept the proposal. In a statement following his arrest, Kraft categorically denied engaging in any illegal activity.

Kraft was charged in February after he was allegedly caught on surveillance video paying for sex acts inside the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla. on two occasions the weekend of the AFC Championship Game.

A court date for Kraft’s case is scheduled for March 28, though he is not required to be in attendance.