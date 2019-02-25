



BOSTON (CBS) – Formal charges could be filed as early as Monday for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a prostitution bust.

Police in Jupiter, Florida said Friday they will charge him with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. They said Kraft was involved in two incidents in the last month at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa and there is video evidence of both showing him in the act. Kraft is one of 25 people who will be charged by Jupiter Police in this specific bust.

Kraft has not been arrested. Police said Friday they are in the process of issuing a low-level warrant in the case. Once the warrant is issued, Kraft will get a summons in the mail ordering him to turn himself in. He is not expected to be arrested. Kraft’s lawyers will likely contact the county attorney and make arrangements for Kraft to come to court in Florida and turn himself in, according to WBZ-TV’s Cheryl Fiandaca.

If convicted, he faces possible jail time, probation and a fine. He could also face discipline from the NFL under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The incidents are part of a larger crackdown on human trafficking and prostitution at at least eight spas in the West Palm Beach area. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in the overall investigation.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further,” a spokesperson for Kraft said in a statement Friday afternoon after the charges were announced.

Kraft was spotted at a pre-Oscars party in Beverly Hills Saturday, but he did not speak to the media.