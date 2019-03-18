



BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will likely be without Gordon Hayward as they look to close the regular season on a strong note. The Boston forward will probably miss a significant chunk of time after entering the NBA’s concussion protocol over the weekend.

Hayward played just one minute in Saturday’s 129-120 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Boston after suffering a strained neck on a screen by Atlanta big man John Collins. He entered the league’s concussion protocol on Sunday and is listed as doubtful for Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Hayward can not return to action until he completes each of the following steps:

He is without concussion-related symptoms at rest.

He has been evaluated by a physician.

He has successfully completed the NBA return-to-participation exertion process.

A team physician has discussed the return-to-participation process and decision with the Director of the NBA concussion program.

It has been an up-and-down season for Hayward, who is still working his way back after missing all of last season. In 64 games, Hayward has averaged just 10.8 points off 45 percent shooting to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

With Hayward sidelined, that should give Jaylen Brown even more opportunity to showcase himself off the Boston bench. Brown has topped 20 or more points in each of his last three games and has become the C’s steadiest contributors on the second unit.

The Celtics will look to win their third straight, and sixth of their last seven games, on Monday night when they host Isaiah Thomas and the Denver Nuggets.