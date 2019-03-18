



BOSTON (CBS) – Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is in town, and it didn’t take long for him to get reacquainted with the city where he spent three seasons.

Thomas, now a member of the Denver Nuggets, will be playing against his old team Monday night at TD Garden for the first time. The Celtics traded Thomas to Cleveland in 2017 as part of the Kyrie Irving deal.

Sunday morning, Thomas tweeted looking for somewhere to get some shots up when he landed in Boston.

“Any open gyms this evening in Boston? I’ll pull up if there is some good runs!!” he posted.

Terry Rozier told Thomas to pull up the Celtics practice facility, but the Nuggets guard instead opted for Emerson College.

Let’s get to it then. I got some birthday Ls you can take lol https://t.co/lLZA9cDUUV — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 17, 2019

I’ll be there working out right when I touch down https://t.co/JDsJtcSbpI — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 17, 2019

He was greeted by a handful of Celtics fans.

Two guys who look like they play basketball and @isaiahthomas 😂 For real thanks for showing the love, IT! pic.twitter.com/bFg8p6rP6l — Jared Colbert (@Jared_atHome) March 18, 2019

After shooting around, Thomas stopped for photos with several of the Emerson College students who stopped by.

IT4 was playing pickup on-campus tonight?! What a guy, @isaiahthomas! — Andy Donahue (@ADonahue_EC) March 18, 2019

Thanks for staying around to make some of our childhood dreams come true @isaiahthomas. It was an honor to meet you and watch you play pic.twitter.com/oxFPtT8bim — Christopher (@chrisdubbs31) March 18, 2019

Thomas averaged 24.7 points per game as a member of the Celtics, his highest output in his six NBA stops. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday night at TD Garden. It’s not yet confirmed if Thomas will be greeted with the tribute video that was the center of controversy last season.