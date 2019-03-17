BOSTON (CBS) – Close to one million people are expected to pack the streets of South Boston for the city’s signature St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday.

The city is asking people to leave their cars at home and instead take public transportation. The annual parade kicks off at 1 p.m. outside the West Broadway T station. The route stretches 3.5 miles.

This year, parade organizers say they want to focus less on the party and more on its military roots.

“To take this parade and to celebrate and to have so much fun for St. Patrick’s Day, but to also commemorate those who serve it’s the only parade in the world that does that,” said Bryan Bishop, parade director of operations.

Bishop said safety is a top priority at the parade.

“Boston Police will be out in full force. They’ll be looking for public drinking. They’ll be issuing citations. There will be a presence on the street that will be felt,” he said.

Bars also plan to keep a close eye on patrons. Staff at The Broadway are preparing to serve close to 2,500 people on Sunday. They say they’ve got plenty of green beer to go around.

“You’ve got a lot of people inside, got a lot of people outside, so we have to make sure they don’t combine and we lose control of that,” said bar manager John Carbonneau.

The weather is expected to cooperate on Sunday. Call it the luck of the Irish.

On Sunday, the annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast was also held. This is the first year it was hosted at the Flynn Cruiseport.

A St. Patrick’s Day event wouldn’t be complete without #irishstepdancers Round of 👏🏼👏🏽👏🏾 for Woods School of Irish Step at the #118 #spdbreakfast hosted by Sen. Nick Collins for the 1st time. @wbz pic.twitter.com/py2fhFwydn — Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) March 17, 2019

This is the 118th annual version of the event, which includes jokes from a wide range of politicians.

This marked State Sen. Nick Collins’ first time hosting the breakfast.