



BOSTON (CBS) – Brad Marchand is notorious in his own right. With “Notorious” Conor McGregor in the house at TD Garden, Marchand showed off the UFC fighter’s signature move after notching the overtime winner against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Marchand scored 3:30 into the extra frame to lift Boston to a 2-1 win. Marchand then turned and imitated McGregor’s celebratory strut.

I didnt win a belt like @TheNotoriousMMA but I thought I nailed the legendary strut no? https://t.co/kvD7vJO0Fu — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 17, 2019

After the game, the Bruins forward tweeted that “I thought I nailed the legendary strut no?”

McGregor dropped the ceremonial first puck before the game and fired up the crowd in attendance at TD Garden.

When I say “Boston!”

You say “Strong”

“BOSTON!”… pic.twitter.com/RdcuJS34Ek — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 17, 2019

It appears he may have brought the luck of the Irish with him to Boston.