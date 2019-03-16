



BOSTON (CBS) – Flames are out, but firefighters remain on scene a day after a massive blaze at New England Casket Company in East Boston. The Boston Fire Department said the building is “just a shell completely gutted” by flames.

The massive fire that started Friday afternoon reached nine alarms and prompted evacuation orders for people who live in the area due to heavy smoke. Residents were allowed to return to their homes about seven hours after the fire started.

Firefighters first attempted to fight the fire from inside the building, but got out due to collapse fears. Crews used ladder trucks for hours to pour water and foam on the flames.

“This is, for me, the biggest fire that I’ve seen as mayor of the city,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said.

As of Saturday morning, firefighters had knocked down the flames but were still hitting hot spots. The Bennington Street building is a total loss.

Friday night, the Boston Fire Department tweeted a photo showing flames shooting out the front door of the building.

For comparison, the department tweeted the same angle a day later, with a view of the gutted building through where the front door used to be.

Lou Tobia, Jr. owner of New England Casket Company, was at the scene of the fire Saturday morning. The family-owned business moved to its present location after World War II.

Because of the firefighting efforts, the Orient Heights Blue Line station tracks are underwater. The MBTA is bringing in crews to drain water from the station and train yards.

Once the water is drained, the track, power, signals and switches will be evaluated.

Shuttle buses will replace strains between Airport and Wonderland stations until further notice.

The New England Casket Company will likely be demolished.