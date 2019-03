BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters have been ordered out of the burning New England Casket Company on Bennington Street due to heavy smoke and fire.

The fire, which hit a fourth alarm Friday afternoon, reached the roof of the two-story building in East Boston. Firefighters began using foam to fight the fire.

Companies are starting to use foam to attack the fire. This is now a 4th alarm. pic.twitter.com/nl6Qvvnbxk — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 15, 2019

The MBTA suspended the Blue Line’s Eastbound and Westbound service, using buses instead, due to the fire.