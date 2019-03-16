



ALTON, N.H. (CBS) – A man has died after allegedly being shot by an 11-year-old in Alton, New Hampshire, on Friday morning.

Officials say 50-year-old Lizette Eckert was shot and killed Friday morning on her property in Alton. Her husband, James, was shot and critically injured. James Eckert died Friday night.

After an autopsy on Lizette Eckert, the chief medical examiner confirmed the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head and ruled the case a homicide. James Eckert will be autopsied Monday.

An 11-year-old is arrested and charged with the crime.

Family friends tell WBZ the couple and their three kids moved to Alton, New Hampshire, from Maine just a few years ago. They have one daughter and two sons and home-schooled all their children on the family farm.

Many of the details in this case will not become public because a juvenile is charged with the crime.

Alton is a town of just over 5,000 on the southeast border of Lake Winnipesaukee.