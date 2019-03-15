



ALTON, N.H. (CBS) — Authorities say there is no longer a threat to the general public after a “critical incident” in Alton, New Hampshire Friday morning.

The New Hampshire State Police is currently assisting Alton Police Department with a critical incident. Further information will be released when it becomes available. *Updates will be provided on the #NHSP Twitter account. — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) March 15, 2019

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald released few details about the situation except to say the public is not in danger and an investigation is in the early stages.

Alton police had told residents to avoid the area of Stockbridge Corner Road and Valley Road. State police confirmed they were assisting local authorities, and the incident came to a “conclusion” by about 9:30 a.m.

Police are blocking off multiple roads in Alton, NH. State police have only said that they responded to a “critical incident” we are waiting to learn more details. #wbz pic.twitter.com/QUW7PsKeTN — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 15, 2019

Alton Central School principal John MacArthur posted on Facebook that they received information about a shooting in town and “activated a secure campus,” not allowing anyone in or out of the building. The school was given the all clear by 10 a.m.

Authorities have not confirmed that there was a shooting, but more information is expected to be released.