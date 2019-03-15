  • WBZ TVOn Air

Christopher Roy, Worcester


WORCESTER (CBS) – The death of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy late last year has been ruled a homicide, sources told WBZ-TV’s Cheryl Fiandaca.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said he will discuss a “significant development” in the case at a news conference Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse on Main Street.

Roy, a 36-year-old father of a young daughter, died fighting a five-alarm fire at a home on Lowell Street December 9.  He was a two-year veteran of the department.

Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy and daughter Ava (Family photo)

Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009 established a fund to benefit Roy’s 9-year-old daughter Ava.

Checks made out to the AVA ROY FUND can be mailed to the Worcester Fire Department Credit Union at 34 Glennie St., Worcester, MA 01605.

Roy’s mother, Michelle, said he “lived for his daughter.”

