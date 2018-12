WORCESTER (CBS) — A firefighter was transported from the scene of a fire in Worcester after they were trapped in the building, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters responded to a house on Lowell Street after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

The building contains multiple apartments.

#WorcesterDAT is responding to #Worcester to assist about dozen residents displaced by house fire.@RedCrossMA — Red Cross Dispatcher (@DispatchARCMA) December 9, 2018

About a dozen people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No word yet on the condition of the firefighter. It is unclear what caused the fire.