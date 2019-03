BOSTON (CBS) — Boston is rolling out the pilot program for ride-share drop off zones in the city Friday.

At the intersection of Boylston and Kilmarnock Streets, there will be designated areas for Uber and Lyft drivers to drop off and pick up customers.

The zones will be enforced from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day.

The goal of the program is to ease congestion and improve safety by cutting down on double-parking.