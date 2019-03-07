BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to propose several transportation changes, including one that would cause drivers to slow down in the city.

Lowering the speed limit on city streets from 25 to 20 MPH is one of the plans Walsh will officially announce at his annual speech to the Boston Municipal Research Bureau on Thursday.

Walsh also wants to create designated pickup and drop-off spots for ride-hailing companies to cut down on double-parking.

The plan includes working with the MBTA to speed up service with more designated bus lanes. The proposal would also expand the free T pass program to all middle and high school students, no matter how far they live from their schools.

“Making sure our residents can get around our city in a safe and reliable way is key to ensuring Boston’s opportunities extend to all,” said Walsh. “I’m proud these innovative improvements will significantly improve commutes, accessibility, and lives as we continue to modernize our city’s transportation investments, and create options that work for everyone.”

Walsh also plans to propose three bills, including one that would allow for photo enforcement for speed violations. It would also equip school buses with cameras to capture violations when the vehicle’s stop arm is deployed.