ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Mura, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux’s dog, has died.

Mura was diagnosed with hermangiosarcoma, an aggressive form of blood cancer. She required chemotherapy every three weeks.

Rep. Paul Heroux and his dog (WBZ-TV)

When Heroux found out Mura had months to live, he decided to embark on a road trip of a lifetime in October 2018.

Heroux and Mura went on a cross-country journey over the course of just under two weeks, checking off items from her “bucket list” and seeing sights such as Niagara Falls, the Golden Gate Bridge, Mount Rushmore and the Grand Canyon.

Attleboro mayor Paul Heroux and his dog Mura went on a cross-country trip. (Images Credit: Paul Heroux/Facebook)

“She thinks that 8,451 miles set a new ‘Wanna go for a ride?’ standard,” Mura posted upon returning home

Heroux chronicled the journey on his Facebook page.

