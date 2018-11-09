WEATHER ALERTHeavy Rain, Damaging Wind Friday Night Leads To Cold Weekend
ATTLEBORO (CBS) – When Attleboro mayor Paul Heroux found out his dog Mura had months to live, he decided to embark on a road trip of a lifetime.

Heroux and Mura went on a cross-country journey over the course of just under two weeks, checking off items from her “bucket list” and seeing sights such as Niagara Falls, the Golden Gate Bridge, Mount Rushmore, and the Grand Canyon.

“She thinks that 8,451 miles set a new ‘Wanna go for a ride?’ standard,” Mura posted upon returning home.

dog1 Best Ride Of Her Life: Attleboro Mayor Completes Cross Country Journey With Dying Dog

Attleboro mayor Paul Heroux and his dog Mura went on a cross-country trip. (Images Credit: Paul Heroux/Facebook)

The pair left for the trip on October 28, stopping in Canada along the way to visit Mura’s birthplace. In total, the road trip included visits to 24 states before they returned home on Wednesday.

Mura was diagnosed with hermangiosarcoma, an aggressive form of blood cancer. She requires chemotherapy every three weeks.

Heroux chronicled the journey on his Facebook page.

“Mura doesn’t know she has terminal cancer so don’t tell her,” he posted. “Just let her think she is the little princess that she is going for the best ride of her life. Dogs love to go for a ride.”

