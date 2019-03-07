  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New England Patriots, Robert Kraft


BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots owner Robert Kraft must appear in a Florida courtroom later this month to face prostitution charges, according to a newly filed court document.

A notice of hearing in Kraft’s case was filed Thursday, setting the owner’s arraignment for March 28 at 9 a.m.

In capital letters, the document says, “THE DEFENDANT MUST BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.” The document adds that a failure to appear will result in a” bond forfeiture, or revocation of own recognizance (O.R.) and a Capias/Warrant being issued for your arrest.”

Previous court documents in the case indicated that Kraft would not be required to appear.

Kraft is facing two misdemeanor charges following his February arrest. Prosecutors allege he paid for sex acts inside the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter on two occasions the weekend the Patriots played in the AFC Championship Game.

Through a spokesman, Kraft previously denied the charges.

Comments
  1. Joe Casey says:
    March 7, 2019 at 10:28 am

    Poor, abused billionaire. He’s the real victim. The Boston Herald just ran a second article making this very point,

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s