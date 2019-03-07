



BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots owner Robert Kraft must appear in a Florida courtroom later this month to face prostitution charges, according to a newly filed court document.

A notice of hearing in Kraft’s case was filed Thursday, setting the owner’s arraignment for March 28 at 9 a.m.

In capital letters, the document says, “THE DEFENDANT MUST BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.” The document adds that a failure to appear will result in a” bond forfeiture, or revocation of own recognizance (O.R.) and a Capias/Warrant being issued for your arrest.”

Previous court documents in the case indicated that Kraft would not be required to appear.

Kraft is facing two misdemeanor charges following his February arrest. Prosecutors allege he paid for sex acts inside the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter on two occasions the weekend the Patriots played in the AFC Championship Game.

Through a spokesman, Kraft previously denied the charges.