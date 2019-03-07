  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – State Police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of vandalizing the State House early Sunday morning.

There was graffiti found at five locations including two spots on the State House, a DCR guard building, the Fiedler Foot Bridge, and a private residence on Mount Vernon Street.

Surveillance images of State House graffiti suspect (Image from Mass State Police)

“Much of the graffiti consisted of words expressing strong political beliefs,” State Police said.

Surveillance images show the man had a backpack, was riding a bike, and wearing all black.

Police believe the same man tagged the State House and other buildings in the area earlier this winter.

