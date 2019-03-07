



BOSTON (CBS) – State Police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of vandalizing the State House early Sunday morning.

There was graffiti found at five locations including two spots on the State House, a DCR guard building, the Fiedler Foot Bridge, and a private residence on Mount Vernon Street.

“Much of the graffiti consisted of words expressing strong political beliefs,” State Police said.

Surveillance images show the man had a backpack, was riding a bike, and wearing all black.

Police believe the same man tagged the State House and other buildings in the area earlier this winter.