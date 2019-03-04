



BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts State House has been hit again with graffiti.

Massachusetts State Police say someone tagged two corners of the building’s exterior, a Department of Conservation and Recreational guard building and a nearby home.

Surveillance video shows the vandalism happened Saturday night. Some of the graffiti and words like “rich vs. poor” was still there Sunday night.

Investigators believe the same person tagged the State House, other buildings and a car in late January.

Police are still investigating the incident.