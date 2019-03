BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police have released new surveillance video of a person they want to talk to in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old man in Roxbury.

The stabbing happened on Blue Hill Ave. back in January. Edward Mowring was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to 27463.