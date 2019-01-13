  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — A man in Boston has died after stabbing around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police initially responded to Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury for “an unknown medical emergency.”

“On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds,” said police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are actively investigating. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to 27463.

