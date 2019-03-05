  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alex Guerrero, tb12


FOXBORO (CBS) – Want to train like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady? The TB12 Center in Foxboro is giving away a “VIP experience” and face time with trainer Alex Guerrero.

The winner and one guest will get three TB12 treatment sessions and work on that all-important “pliability.” Travel, lodging and meals are included.

TB12 is also giving away a gift bag that includes “Tom’s favorite hoodie & hat,” plus an assortment of healthy snacks. And perhaps of most interest to Pats fans is the opportunity to have dinner with the controversial Guerrero.

Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The contest is accepting free entries until Sunday night on the TB12 website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s