



FOXBORO (CBS) – Want to train like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady? The TB12 Center in Foxboro is giving away a “VIP experience” and face time with trainer Alex Guerrero.

The winner and one guest will get three TB12 treatment sessions and work on that all-important “pliability.” Travel, lodging and meals are included.

TB12 is also giving away a gift bag that includes “Tom’s favorite hoodie & hat,” plus an assortment of healthy snacks. And perhaps of most interest to Pats fans is the opportunity to have dinner with the controversial Guerrero.

The contest is accepting free entries until Sunday night on the TB12 website.