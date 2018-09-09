BOSTON (CBS) – Alex Guerrero may not be a source of controversy this season. That’s the goal at least, according to a new report.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on Sunday that the Patriots have reached a compromise when it comes to the controversial trainer’s access to the team.

According to Rapoport, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will be allowed to use Guerrero’s services whenever they want. Guerrero will also have “solid access” to Gillette Stadium, which he reportedly did not have last season.

As he did during the preseason, Guerrero will be allowed to travel with the team on road trips.

From @gmfb: There is a reason why #Patriots QB Tom Brady has been quiet about training guru Alex Guerrero this summer. Expect this storyline to go away. pic.twitter.com/LQEHna0HM4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2018

Rapoport said the compromise is aimed at avoiding the storylines that popped up throughout last year’s run to the Super Bowl.

“The goal for everyone is to make sure there’s no more Alex Guerrero issue even discussed during this coming season,” Rapoport reported.

During his press conference on Friday, Brady avoided the topic of Guerrero.

“[Alex and I] work together. I don’t want to bring on any drama this year. I’m focused on what I want to do and being a good football player for this team, being a good example in the locker room and provide great leadership,” said Brady. “That’s where my focus is. I know we oftentimes want to talk about other things, but I want to stick to football and focus on being the best I can for this team.”

