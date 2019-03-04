BREAKING NEWS:Actor Luke Perry Dies 4 Days After Suffering Stroke
WESTBORO (AP) — Police have publicly identified the man killed in a two-car crash in Massachusetts over the weekend as a local Boy Scout leader.

Authorities say 63-year-old Timothy Roth died at a hospital after the crash in Westborough on Saturday morning.

Roth was a scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 100 in Westborough.

Police say Roth’s car sustained heavy passenger-side damage and the other driver’s car sustained front-end damage in the crash.

A fatal car crash in Westboro left one man dead. (Photo credit: Westboro Police Department)

The other driver, Tracey Lowney, of Saugus, was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

