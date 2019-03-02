WESTBORO (CBS) – A man died Saturday after a two-car crash on Nourse Street in Westboro.

The man was trapped in the car and extricated by firefighters with hydraulic tools. He was then transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he was later declared dead. His name was not released, as his family had not been notified.

The other person involved in the crash was Tracey Lowney, of Saugus, who was driving a 2019 Equinox, which sustained heavy front-end damage. She was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The cause of the accident has not been released.