  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homicide, Manchester N.H., Shooting Arrest


MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The attorney general and Manchester police chief say Justin Moura was arrested Monday in connection with the death of 34-year-old Tanya Hall on Saturday.

Justin Moura (Photo Courtesy: Manchester, N.H. Police)

An autopsy conducted on Hall determined that she died of a gunshot wound to the back and that the manner of her death was homicide.

The 34-year-old Moura is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s