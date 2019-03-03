MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester. The attorney general identified the victim as 34-year-old Tanya Hall.

“It is believed that she died from an apparent gunshot wound. An autopsy will be performed Monday by the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of Ms. Hall’s death,” said a statement from the A.G.

Authorities say there is no evidence that there is a threat to the general public.

Anyone who was in the Manchvegas Bar and Grill, or in the areas of Old Granite, Granite, and Elm Streets in Manchester, late Saturday night and early Sunday morning and may have information should call police at 603-668-8711.

