BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh wants people to stay off the streets Monday so crews can have time to clear out the larger than expected snowfall.

Boston, like most cities and towns, cancelled school for the day, but they didn’t declare a parking ban. South Boston got 15 inches, Dorchester more than 14 and 9.8 inches fell at Logan Airport.

“There’s a lot of snow out there today,” Walsh told WBZ-TV. “I think it’s about 6 to 8 inches more than we expected.”

Snow in Copley Square early Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

“We didn’t put a parking ban into effect, so as you’re shoveling out your car, we ask people not to throw it back into the street. Take your time shoveling and find places to put the snow and not in the middle of the street.”

Hundreds of plows and sand trucks are working across the city to clear streets and sidewalks before the temperatures drop Monday night.

Walsh said you should use “extreme caution travelling and shoveling” and he asked city residents to clear out fire hydrants, catch basins and crosswalks.

The mayor said Boston Centers for Youth and Families facilities will be open Monday, but City Hall and Boston Public Library will be closed.

