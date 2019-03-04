Comments
Uxbridge 15.0″
BOSTON (CBS) – Several inches of snow fell across southern New England late Sunday night into Monday morning.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Uxbridge 15.0″
Framingham 13.5″
Canton 13.5″
South Boston 13.5″
Millville 12.5″
Hopkinton 12.0″
Foxboro 12.0″
Natick 12.0″
Lexington 11.8″
Wakefield 11.5″
Norwood 11.5″
Chelsea 11.0″
Norton 10.9″
Rockland 10.0″
Mendon 10.0″
Worcester 7.2″