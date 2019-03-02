



HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) — The identity of a 7-year-old boy found dead early Wednesday morning after a house fire has been released. The N.H. Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim was Nova Demanche.

“The cause of death was thermal and inhalational injuries from the fire with the manner of death being accidental,” said the medical examiner’s office.

Flames broke out just before 1 a.m. on Thorwald Ave. and quickly spread to a house next door.

Four children and three adults escaped the house but a 7-year-old boy was left behind. Fire crews tried multiple times to get inside and save him but the flames were too intense.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.