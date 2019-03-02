WEATHER ALERT:More Snow To Come Late Sunday
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Fire, Hampton N.H.


HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) —  The identity of a 7-year-old boy found dead early Wednesday morning after a house fire has been released. The N.H. Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim was Nova Demanche.

“The cause of death was thermal and inhalational injuries from the fire with the manner of death being accidental,” said the medical examiner’s office.

Flames broke out just before 1 a.m. on Thorwald Ave. and quickly spread to a house next door.

A deadly Hampton house fire. (Image Credit: New Hampshire Fire Marshal)

Four children and three adults escaped the house but a 7-year-old boy was left behind. Fire crews tried multiple times to get inside and save him but the flames were too intense.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s