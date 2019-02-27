HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – A child was killed early Wednesday morning in a fire at a New Hampshire home.

Flames broke out just before 1 a.m. on Thorwald Ave. Firefighters were on scene within about four minutes.

The fire extended to a neighboring home. One woman was taken to Portsmouth Hospital, then transferred to Boston with burns and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters later discovered the remains of a child in the home. Their age and identity have not yet been released.

Six other people were inside the home at the time. No other injuries were reported.

Both buildings damaged in the fire are likely total losses. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.