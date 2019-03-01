WEATHER ALERT:Significant Snow Saturday, Second Storm Late Sunday
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city is mourning the loss of young mother Jassy Correia.

Correia was found dead Thursday, according to her family, after an exhaustive search. She was last seen alive early Sunday morning leaving a nightclub in the Theater District, where she had been celebrating her 23rd birthday with friends.

Boston Police say Louis Coleman III, 32, of Providence, kidnapped her. He was arrested Thursday afternoon on a highway in Delaware. Correia’s family said her body was in the trunk of Coleman’s car. Police confirmed a body was found, but they are waiting for a positive identification.

Jassy leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

Jassy Correia and her daughter (Family photo)

“The pain that we feel as a city right now is real as we mourn the loss of a young life that was taken too soon. My heart breaks for Jassy’s family and friends, and her young daughter,” Walsh said in a tweet Friday. “Together, let’s watch over one another. We are our brothers and our sisters’ keeper.”

The Correia family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Jassy’s daughter.

