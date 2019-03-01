



BOSTON (CBS) — The man accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old woman in Boston two months ago faced three charges of aggravated rape Friday morning. Victor Pena, 38, appeared in Charlestown District Court for the first time since he was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation on Jan. 23.

Pena was also deemed competent to stand trial.

Police said the woman went missing after leaving Hennessy’s bar near Quincy Market around 11 p.m. on Jan 19. Pena was seen on surveillance images from Congress Street with his arm around her a short time later.

On Jan. 22, she was found alive in Pena’s Charlestown apartment.

Pena’s brother, Jose, said outside court that he believes his brother is innocent. “Rape her? I really doubt it. I 100 percent doubt,” he said.

One day before Pena’s appearance in court, a Providence man was arrested following the disappearance of another 23-year-old woman in Boston. Jassy Correia was last seen leaving the Venu nightclub in Boston’s Theater District late Saturday night.

Louis Coleman, of Providence, R.I., was taken into custody in Delaware Thursday.